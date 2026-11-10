Champions Levski ready to part ways with Kamdem

Champions Levski are ready to part ways with right-back Oliver Kamdem as early as the winter transfer window. This is reported by Africafoot, which claims that the club has not started talks with the Cameroon international over an extension to his contract, which expires in June 2027.

According to the report, Kamdem’s representatives are already looking for a new club for the footballer. There is interest in him from clubs in Turkey and Portugal, but at the moment there is no concrete offer. Africafoot notes that the defender is valued at €1.3 million by Transfermarkt, but this valuation is not equivalent to an offer having been made.

Kamdem lost his place after an injury

The 24-year-old suffered a knee injury in mid-July and was out for almost three months. He returned to the pitch on 10 October in Levski’s 2–0 victory over Cherno More in Varna.

After that, Kamdem played the full 90 minutes in the 2–0 win over Spartak Pleven in the Bulgarian Cup and started in the 1–1 draw with Arda in Kardzhali. In the Blues’ last two league matches against Dunav and CSKA, he was not included in the squad.

The data on his playing time this season differs depending on the source. Africafoot reports 128 minutes, while Paragrafa writes that he has made five appearances in all competitions. Both sources note that the defender has had a limited presence in the squad since recovering.

Cameroon international

Kamdem joined Levski from Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the winter of 2025 and has so far made 46 appearances, scoring one goal and providing four assists for the Sofia club.

Despite his limited playing time, the defender has been included in Cameroon’s 28-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Namibia on 12 and 16 November. His potential departure from Levski will depend on finding a specific club and an agreement between the parties.

Sources: africafoot.com, paragrafa.com