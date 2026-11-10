Tsvetelin Chunchukov bids farewell to Spartak Varna: I felt I was no longer wanted

Tsvetelin Chunchukov published an emotional message on social media, bidding farewell to Spartak Varna. The striker has officially parted ways with the “Falcons” after previously being removed from the first team along with the team’s former captain, Angel Granchov.

The two footballers fell out of the team’s plans after the heavy 1:6 defeat to CSKA 1948 on October 30. Violations of the club’s internal regulations were cited at the time as the reason for the decision. The sanction was initially supposed to remain in force until the end of the autumn half-season or until a subsequent decision, but the management later announced the departure of both players.

Following the emotional message from Granchov, who said he could be accused of many things but not betrayal, Chunchukov also spoke about what he experienced during his time in Varna.

The striker recalled the difficult moment in which he arrived at the club and the team’s efforts to preserve its place in the top flight despite its limited financial resources.

“The time has come for a difficult but inevitable step. In view of the past few months, my departure from Spartak Varna was only a matter of time.

When I arrived at the club, the team was in an extremely difficult situation, but I did not hesitate and gave everything I had. We did what could be described as the impossible and, with an almost nonexistent budget, managed to save the team from relegation.

We built an incredible team spirit. Fighting side by side and everything we went through together created genuine friendships. The energy and support of the fans gave me strength in the most difficult moments. It was precisely because of the atmosphere, the lads and the supporters that I decided to stay for the following season as well.

With the arrival of the new management, however, I felt that I was no longer wanted. Despite that, every time I stepped onto the pitch I gave everything I had, and I hope this was seen by everyone who loves the club.

Thank you to the lads, the staff and everyone with whom I shared this journey,” Chunchukov wrote.

With his words, the striker brought his time with the “Falcons” to an end, expressing his gratitude to Spartak Varna’s teammates, coaching staff and fans.