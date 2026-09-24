Google has introduced a useful new feature for drivers

Google has started the phased distribution of a long-awaited and extremely practical improvement in the Google Maps application for the Android Auto infotainment system. The innovation is aimed at better orientation of drivers in urban environments, by introducing clear visual indications of upcoming traffic lights and “Stop“ signs directly along the active route.

So far, Google Maps visualized static icons of traffic lights on the map itself, but there was no dynamic hint or accent in the navigation panel. The reason for this was the developers' caution not to overwhelm drivers with unnecessary pop-up notifications, which could become a distraction given the high frequency of intersections in populated areas.

With the new update, this approach has been rethought through indirect visualization. Traffic light and stop sign icons now appear discreetly in the mini-fields on the map, where the names of the next streets and upcoming maneuvers are displayed. In this way, the additional information does not intrude with annoying sounds or pop-ups on the full screen, but remains naturally integrated into the route bar, helping the driver to judge his stopping more smoothly.

The new feature is currently being distributed via server updates for Android Auto users, with similar indications also starting to appear when navigating directly through mobile devices. The company has not yet indicated an exact timetable for when the full scope of the service will reach absolutely all regions, but active users can expect it to be activated automatically with the latest software versions of the application.