Off-road adrenaline at the price of a new smartphone (VIDEO)

The entry of electric drives into light all-terrain two-wheeled vehicles continues to dismantle financial barriers for off-road enthusiasts. Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Valtinsu has officially introduced its latest cross-country model EM-5. The scene of electric mopeds and light enduro machines receives a new addition, positioned in the price range between 969 and 1799 dollars — a price level absolutely analogous to flagship smartphones like the new iPhone 18.

The construction of the Valtinsu EM-5 is built around a high-strength tubular steel frame, capable of withstanding a load of up to 130 kg, while the machine's own weight is reduced to a modest 65 kg (about 57 kg for the basic version without the battery). Engineers have provided special metal grills to protect the power unit from mechanical shocks on rocky surfaces, as well as complete moisture protection of the electrical components according to the IPX6 standard. The suspension geometry relies on an inverted hydraulic fork at the front and an adjustable air shock absorber at the rear, which allows overcoming terrain with a slope of up to 45 degrees. The all-terrain qualities are complemented by spoked rims shod with deep-groove tires measuring 14 inches at the front and 12 inches at the rear, and braking force is provided by two-piston hydraulic disc brakes.

The model range consists of three main modifications, differing in their system voltage, maximum power and battery pack capacity:

The basic Valtinsu EM-5 variant relies on a 48-volt architecture and a centrally located electric motor with a peak power of 3.8 kW (5.2 hp) and a maximum torque of nearly 190 Nm. It has a top speed of 65 km/h, and the lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 23.4 Ah (1.12 kWh) provides an autonomous range of up to 80 km on a single charge, taking between 6 and 8 hours on a standard network.

The mid-level EM-5 Pro switches to a 60-volt system, generating a peak power of 5.6 kW (7.6 hp). Here, the top speed increases to 83 km/h, and thanks to the increased 27 Ah battery, the range reaches 95 km.

At the top of the line is the flagship EM-5 Ultra with a power of 8 kW (11 hp) and a top speed of 90 km/h. Its expected price of around 1750 euros will include a high-energy battery pack with Samsung elements, allowing autonomy of up to 120 km in economical driving mode.

The equipment of the cross model includes a concise digital LCD display showing the current speed, remaining battery capacity and the selected power mode (three gears to limit the maximum speed), diode LED optics for night riding and reinforced handlebars with a tube thickness of 4 mm. With its affordable maintenance and low threshold for learning by novice riders, the Valtinsu EM-5 emerges as one of the most versatile domestic off-road players for the new season. See more in the video.