Volkswagen turns a parked car into a game console

German car giant Volkswagen has announced the integration of the popular AirConsole platform into its cars. The new functionality will allow passengers to play video games directly on the central screen of the infotainment system while the car is parked.

The integration is as intuitive as possible — the driver and passengers simply scan a QR code from the screen, after which their smartphones automatically turn into wireless controllers. The system supports multiplayer, which makes it particularly suitable for families with children during long trips or while an electric vehicle is charging at a station. For safety reasons, the games are only available when the car is stationary.

The gaming platform will be available for six 2027 model year models in the US market, including the Atlas and Tiguan crossovers, the Golf GTI and Golf R hot hatchbacks, and the ID.Buzz electric minivan. The catalog at launch will include about 20 familiar titles, including Tetris, UNO Car Party! and PAC-MAN. The titles are specially personalized with elements of the Volkswagen brand, and the ambient lighting in the cabin dynamically reacts to what is happening in the game.

The service is part of the paid In-Vehicle Premium package. Owners of gasoline models will receive a 3-month trial period, while buyers of the electric ID.Buzz will have access for free for the first year. After its expiration, the subscription price will be $149 per year, which also includes a Wi-Fi hotspot and advanced navigation.