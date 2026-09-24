Xiaomi confirms international launch of its new flagships

Just a day after the glamorous premiere in China, Xiaomi's management officially confirmed the international debut of its new flagship series, although the marketing strategies of individual markets suggest slight discrepancies in the availability of the models themselves.

In an official video announcement, Xiaomi's Chief Marketing Officer, Xu Fei, spoke about the global market launch of the entire Xiaomi 18 Pro series, referring to both the standard flagship and its bigger brother. However, an interesting detail caught the attention of observers, after the brand's official Indian profile on the X social network focused its communication entirely and solely on the basic Xiaomi 18 Pro. This approach leaves serious doubts as to whether the extreme Pro Max variant will even appear on the Indian market, or whether the company will reserve it for other key international territories like Europe, where consumers traditionally seek the maximum technical specifications.

We recall that the standard Xiaomi 18 Pro comes with a compact for its class 6.4-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1120x2436 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,000 nits, while on the back it carries a second 2.7-inch display. The hardware heart is the new generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset, combined with up to 16GB of RAM and a software package of Android 17 with HyperOS 4 interface. The photographic capabilities rely on an impressive triple Leica camera with two 200-megapixel sensors (main with OIS and periscope telephoto with 3.2x zoom), combined with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and 50-megapixel selfie camera. Autonomy is provided by a massive 7,000 mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, protected from dust and water according to the IP68 standard.

On the other hand, the larger Xiaomi 18 Pro Max expands the scope with a 6.9-inch main screen with a resolution of 1208x2624 pixels and a more extensive 2.9-inch auxiliary panel on the back. Under the hood, the even more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 SoC works, and the energy supply is entrusted to a giant silicon-carbon battery with a capacity of as much as 8,500 mAh. Whether European users will be able to take advantage of both devices at the same time remains to be seen as the official regional premieres approach.