This is how Europeans choose smartphones

Europeans choose a smartphone not only based on how they use it today, but also on the life they want to lead tomorrow. This is according to a Samsung survey of 5,001 consumers aged 18 and over from France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK.

66% of respondents chose their current phone with at least one interest they want to pursue in mind. These included entertainment, extra work, gaming, travel and content creation. 46% consider their ambitions when choosing technology products, while 24% say their decisions are primarily related to the life they want to lead. Another 28% were looking for a device that better reflected their personal style. The most common annoyance was related to the battery. 36% of respondents say that having to charge their phone too often is one of their biggest annoyances. 18% complain about constantly switching between apps when performing a task.

Insufficient screen space is a problem for 14% of respondents, and 13% have had to switch to a larger screen to finish an action they started. Privacy also influences behavior: 27% have stopped or avoided mobile and online banking in public because they were worried that someone could see their screen. Speed and performance are the top priorities when choosing their next smartphone, cited by 22% of respondents. 20% want to do more tasks without switching to a larger phone, and 15% are looking for a thinner and more portable model. For 23%, a suitable feature for a frequently performed activity would be enough reason to consider a different type of smartphone. 18% would do the same if they got better protection for their screen from prying eyes. Among users aged 25 to 34, the interest in different formats is even more pronounced. 21% would consider a standard-sized phone that folds out into a small tablet. Another 23% would change their usual choice for a lighter or thinner device that better suits their lifestyle.