GM Defense showed an autonomous military pickup Silverado

GM Defense presented an unmanned military vehicle built on the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD platform. The machine is designed for autonomous logistics missions and evacuation of the wounded. The concept was shown at the annual meeting of the Association of the American Army. The vehicle uses an architecture with dual rear wheels, electronic control, power outlets and open interfaces that allow the installation of various modules and equipment. According to the data presented by GM Defense, the unmanned ground vehicle has an energy storage system with a capacity of 100 kilowatt-hours. The maximum payload is 8,000 pounds, or about 3,629 kilograms.

Autonomous movement is provided by the Scout AI Gx Ground Agent system. The demonstration featured the LOCUST X3 laser counter-drone system and the Squarehead Discovair G2+ acoustic sensor. These components are part of the demonstration configuration, not confirmed armament of a future production vehicle.

GM Defense aims to have the technology concept ready for use by the US Army by June 2027. At the moment, the vehicle is a concept and there is no information that it has been accepted into service or has begun mass production. The presentation of the UGV comes against the backdrop of the expansion of the Infantry Squad Vehicle program. The planned fleet of the US Army has been increased from the initial 649 to almost 12,000 vehicles. The standard ISV is based on the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 architecture, while the heavier ISV-Heavy uses solutions from the Silverado HD range.

For the ISV-Heavy, GM Defense, Ford and BC Customs must deliver three prototypes each by March 30, 2027. After operational testing, the army can proceed with the purchase of about 606 vehicles. GM Defense has already developed an ISV-Utility variant with its own funds, delivering seven prototypes for evaluation to army units.