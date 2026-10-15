A car with a completely chrome body

The Chinese market is on the verge of an extremely unconventional market offer, after the joint venture between the giants SAIC and General Motors released the first official images of an exclusive version of its popular model.

The automotive industry regularly relies on experiments with appearance, but the latest creation of the Sino-American alliance definitely attracts attention with a radical approach to exterior design. The specific modification of the mid-size crossover Wuling Starlight L relies on a completely chrome body, which turns the car into a moving mirror on the road. Despite the bold visual design, the designers have retained the standard proportions, as well as the complete interior and exterior equipment of the base model.

The spacious SUV impresses with impressive dimensions, reaching a length of 4980 millimeters and a solid wheelbase of 2950 millimeters, which guarantees considerable comfort in the cabin. At the front, the advanced LED lights with automatic switching between short and long modes, dynamic lighting in bends and convenient delayed shutdown after leaving the car are impressive. The rear is highlighted by an elegant light panel extending across the entire width of the trunk lid.

The drive system is entrusted to modern plug-in hybrid technology, combining an economical 1.5-liter gasoline unit and an electric motor located on the front axle. The powertrain is complemented by a continuously variable transmission that provides smooth power transmission. Dynamic indicators include acceleration from a standstill to one hundred kilometers per hour in 8.2 seconds and a top speed of 190 kilometers per hour, while the average fuel consumption with a depleted battery is only 4.9 liters per hundred kilometers traveled.

The engineers have also achieved impressive results in terms of autonomous electric range, which reaches 260 kilometers on a single charge, while the total combined range of the hybrid system exceeds 1,260 kilometers. The highest equipment levels of the model have a full package of driving assistants, including intelligent adaptive cruise control. At the moment, the manufacturers are keeping quiet about the exact market premiere and the final price of the mirror chrome modification.