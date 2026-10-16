A1 is now accepting pre-orders for iPhone Duo

A1 is starting to accept pre-orders for iPhone Duo from today, October 16, at 15:00, and official sales start on Friday, October 23, at 08:00.

iPhone Duo is the first foldable iPhone and features a large, impressive internal display, a beautiful external display in a compact design and a reimagined yet familiar iOS experience. With Pro performance, an advanced camera system with all-new ways to capture, remarkable durability and impressive battery life that lasts all day, Duo is unlike any iPhone before. The model is available in two stunning colors – Star White and Night Sky.

Customers can purchase the iPhone Duo for €2,119.98 in cash with the Unlimited Ultra plan or €102.50 on a 24-month lease for the 256 GB version. Detailed information on pricing and availability can be found at a1.bg.