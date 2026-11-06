Starlink to Become a Fully Fledged 5G Mobile Operator

Technology giant Qualcomm has officially joined forces with SpaceX to help transform the Starlink satellite network into a fully fledged fifth-generation mobile operator. The strategic agreement envisages integrating high-performance Dragonwing hardware solutions into tens of thousands of ground-based stations across the United States, with the large-scale deployment of the equipment officially scheduled for 2027. The architecture is designed with the ambitious goal of handling exponentially growing mobile traffic and guaranteeing uncompromised coverage across the entire country.

The infrastructure for the new terrestrial coverage will rely on advanced massive MIMO radio modules featuring a configuration of 64 transmit and 64 receive channels. Their seamless operation will be handled by the specialized Dragonwing QRU100 platform, which provides deep integration of radio functions and data processing. In parallel, the Dragonwing QDU100 chipset will take on critical ultra-fast physical-layer processing tasks, where low latency is of key importance. The synergy between the two technological solutions promises remarkable energy efficiency and optimized costs in building the national network.

The new modular architecture gives the space company exceptional flexibility to gradually deploy multiband frequencies. Although the initial phase is focused entirely on the terrestrial 5G segment, the open standards and energy efficiency built into the system provide a solid foundation for future upgrades involving artificial intelligence and even early architectural concepts for sixth-generation communications over the coming decade.

The satellite giant's management emphasizes that the ambitious project marks an important historic step toward creating the first fully integrated satellite-terrestrial network of its kind on the US market. This will allow users to rely on uninterrupted and flawless mobile connectivity, regardless of how remote or isolated their location is, while Qualcomm's technological expertise is emerging as a decisive factor in the initiative's success.