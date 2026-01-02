Takaichi to discuss meeting with Trump ahead of China trip

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi plans to have a phone call with US President Donald Trump on January 2. She intends to first coordinate with him an early visit to the United States, Kyodo news agency reported, citing government sources.

According to the agency, Takaichi would like to visit the United States before Trump's trip to China, which is expected in April. She also intends to exchange views with the US president on the current deterioration in Japan-China relations. This began after Takaichi stated during a parliamentary debate in November that a possible military crisis near Taiwan would constitute an “existential threat“ that could force Japan to resort to military force in accordance with its “right of collective self-defense“.

This caused strong dissatisfaction in Beijing, which perceived the Japanese prime minister's words as a clear threat and interference in its internal affairs. China is demanding that Takaichi disavow his statement. Beijing, in particular, has imposed economic sanctions on Japan, restricted contacts with it at various levels and urged Chinese citizens not to travel to the country as tourists. According to Beijing's official position, supported by most countries, including Russia, Taiwan is one of China's regions.