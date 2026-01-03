Swiss authorities: Sparkler on champagne bottles was too close to ceiling in burnt-out bar VIDEO

The fire that broke out in a bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana appears to have been caused by a sparkler placed on champagne bottles that got “too close to the ceiling”, authorities said, quoted by the BBC and NOVA.

40 people died in the incident and 119 were injured.

Valais Chief Prosecutor Beatrice Pilou told a news conference on Friday that the investigation would focus on the materials used at the site, the bar's fire safety measures, its capacity and the number of people inside at the time of the fire. The investigation will determine whether charges will need to be brought. "If that is the case and if these people are still alive, a case will be opened against them," she said.

"Everything leads us to believe that the fire was caused by sparking candles or sparklers that were placed on champagne bottles that were moved too close to the ceiling. That caused a fire very quickly," Pilou told the conference.

Authorities are still working to officially identify the 40 people who died in the fire, with police commander Frederic Gisler saying "that is our priority." Many of those injured in the fire remain in critical condition, authorities said. Of those, 113 have been officially identified, Gisler said. That figure includes 71 Swiss citizens, 14 French and 11 Italians, as well as four Serbs, among others.

Matthias Reynard, president of the Valais region, said about 50 injured people "have been transferred or will soon be transferred to European countries to specialized centers for severe burns." "Many people were injured and are still fighting for their lives," he added.

On Friday, groups of tearful families and teenagers gathered near the police cordon around the bar. Some left bouquets of flowers and candles, while others placed messages in a makeshift shrine. White tents covered the entrances and exits of the site. Just outside the city is a support center for the families of the missing.

A national mourning ceremony will be held in Crans-Montana on January 9th.