Syrian army launches new strikes in Aleppo

The Syrian army launched new strikes in parts of the city of Aleppo, in northwestern Syria, after earlier today calling on locals to evacuate and accusing the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) of carrying out attacks from predominantly Kurdish areas, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

The army distributed several maps showing the areas of planned strikes and called on civilians to evacuate immediately.

The operations commander also announced a curfew in the neighborhoods of "Sheikh Maqsood" and "Ashrafieh".

The fighting that began on Tuesday forced thousands of civilians to flee their homes. Several people were killed in the clashes.

"As of now, about 13,500 people have fled their homes. In most cases, these are women, children, people with special needs, patients evacuated from hospitals, some of whom were given medical care in ambulances," said Faisal Ali, who heads the Syrian Defense Forces' operations in Aleppo.

The SDF said its fighters were engaged in intense fighting against pro-Damascus factions near the Syrian district of Aleppo. The SDF said the Syrian army and its allies had suffered heavy losses.

The violence and conflicting statements by the warring parties show that the confrontation between Damascus and the Kurdish authorities, who resist their integration into the central government, is intensifying, Reuters reported.

The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, said he was deeply concerned about the attacks on Kurdish neighborhoods in Aleppo. Barzani warned that attacks on civilians and attempts to change the demographic structure of the area amounted to "ethnic cleansing". The Kurdish leader also called on all parties to exercise restraint, protect civilians and find a path to dialogue.

The SDF is a US-backed military coalition that controls much of northeastern Syria. Washington has been their partner in the fight against the Islamic State. During Syria's 14-year civil war, Kurdish authorities have established a semi-autonomous administration in those areas, as well as in parts of Aleppo. The Kurds have resisted their full integration into the Islamist-led central government in Damascus, which came to power after the ouster of then-President Bashar al-Assad in late 2024.

Damascus and the SDF reached an agreement last year that envisioned the Kurdish military coalition being fully integrated into the central government and its army by the end of 2025. However, limited progress has been made in the process, with both sides blaming each other, Reuters notes.

The United States tried to mediate, and talks ended without tangible results on Sunday.

Diplomats warn that the failure to integrate the SDF into the Syrian army risks a new wave of violence that could draw Turkey into the conflict. Ankara has warned that it will take military action against Kurdish fighters it considers terrorists.

Turkey said on Monday that if Damascus asks for help, it will receive it.