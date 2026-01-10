The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on Ukraine on January 12, according to the updated schedule published by the department.

The meeting, which is dedicated to “maintaining peace and security in Ukraine“, will be held at 3:00 p.m. local time.

The G7 summit has been postponed by a day so that US President Donald Trump can celebrate his birthday, Politico reports, citing two informed officials.

It is noted that France, which will host the summit this year, had originally planned it to be held from June 14 to 16. However, June 14 is not only Flag Day in the United States, but also Donald Trump's birthday. In addition, this year marks the 80th anniversary of the birth of the US president.

In October, Trump announced that the White House would host a "big fight in the UFC" - a mixed martial arts championship - on June 14. This week, Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White told reporters that the program for the event had been finalized.

Against this backdrop, Paris announced an updated schedule for the G7 summit: it is now scheduled for June 15-17. As noted by Politico, the French president's office refused to confirm that the change was due to Trump's plans to throw a national birthday party. Macron's office, however, admitted that the new schedule was "the result of our consultations with our G7 partners."

Last year, the NATO summit in The Hague on June 24-25 was partially adapted to Donald Trump. According to Western media, the organizers shortened the main part of the summit to one short session lasting approximately two and a half hours, instead of the usual longer, multi-stage meetings. This decision was taken taking into account Trump's impatience and anxiety about lengthy diplomatic discussions.

The press called this format "short and sweet," noting that it was done specifically to please Trump and avoid conflicts in the summit's schedule.

This adaptation was also reflected in the structure of the summit's final document - The communiqué was very brief, just a few paragraphs, compared to previous lengthy NATO declarations. At the same time, a significant part of the traditional themes, such as detailed condemnation of Russian aggression and broad plans for the Alliance's expansion, were presented in a more vague format.