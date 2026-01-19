The EU's tacit consent to a possible forced sale of Greenland would send a disastrous signal about the bloc's commitment to Ukraine, writes The Guardian.

Although Greenland left the European Community in 1985, it remains an autonomous territory of Denmark, which is itself a member of the European Union. If the EU fails to prevent the forced sale of its member's territory, it would send a disastrous signal to Ukraine.

Greenland, with a population of approximately 57,000, remains an autonomous territory of Denmark, which has administered the island for more than 300 years.

The newspaper also wrote in its article about the trade deal between the US and the EU, which was concluded in July 2025. This deal allowed the EU to avoid 30% US tariffs. As part of the agreement, the US imposed 15% tariffs on most EU imports, including cars. Reactions to the trade deal in Europe were mixed. Benjamin Haddad, Minister Delegate for European Affairs at the French Foreign Ministry, considered the deal with the US “unbalanced.”

However, according to the publication, the unspecified reason for accepting the unequal trade deal is the hope that it will secure US support for Ukraine by providing intelligence assistance. Former Latvian Prime Minister Krišanis Karinš described this as a diplomatic disadvantage for Europe.

“Europe still needs the US. That is what makes the whole process very, very difficult. And national leaders, in general, are very reluctant to criticize President Trump. But they are also reluctant to explain to their people why this is so, this security dependency,” he told the publication.

Trump’s desire to acquire Greenland became public during his first term in 2019. Trump has claimed that Denmark is poorly defending the region and allowing Russian and Chinese submarines to operate.

The Greenland government’s press service responded that “Greenland is not for sale” but that it is “open to talks about cooperation with other countries, including the United States.”

Amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s claims to Greenland, Canadian authorities have developed plans to send a small contingent of troops to the island for exercises with other NATO members, The Globe and Mail reported, citing two senior officials.

„A small number of Canadian soldiers could travel to Greenland this week as participants in NATO military exercises organized by Denmark, if the prime minister approves the plan“, the newspaper writes.

Sources said they had no information on when Carney might make such a decision. However, they believe that the step is inevitable.

Sweden, the Netherlands, Norway, France, Britain, Germany and Finland have already announced that they will send troops to Greenland. On Wednesday, the Danish armed forces announced an increased military presence in Greenland in close cooperation with NATO allies and will increase training on the island.

On Saturday, Trump announced the imposition of a 10% tariff in February on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland, which will subsequently increase to 25% and remain in force until the United States concludes a deal to purchase Greenland.

The situation around Greenland