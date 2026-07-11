Russia: We shot down 178 Ukrainian drones last night

The Russian air defense has shot down 178 Ukrainian drones last night, TASS reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry, BTA reports.

"During the night from 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (also Bulgarian - ed. note) on July 10 to 8:00 a.m. on July 11, 178 Ukrainian unmanned aircraft of the aircraft type were intercepted and destroyed by the air defense systems on duty," the information on department.

It specifies that the drones were neutralized over the territory of Bryansk, Kaluga, Rostov, Smolensk and Tver regions, over the capital Moscow region, over Krasnodar Territory, over the Republic of Adygea and over Crimea, as well as over the waters of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea. The Crimean peninsula was annexed by Russia in 2014.