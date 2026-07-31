Donald Trump: These terrible footage are a warning to the US

The terrible footage showing thousands of migrants flooding the Spanish enclave of Ceuta is a warning of what could happen to the US if the Democrats come back to power, US President Donald Trump told the "Fox News" television channel, quoted by Agence France-Presse, BTA reports.

"Remember these footage. This is who we will be in three years if the wrong party wins," Trump said.

"If the Democrats win the election, your life will not be very peaceful", Trump added in a message that was shared on the social network Ex by reporter Jackie Heinrich.

US Vice President J.D. Vance sent the same message.

"The footage from Spain is a tragic reminder of the consequences of mass migration and the globalist policies of the radical left, which allowed the invasion of migrants into Western countries," Vance wrote in Ex.

"Thank God Donald Trump was elected and that our border no longer looks like what it used to be," he added.

Yesterday, senior White House officials spread a message with a clear political tone, according to which the possible return of the Democratic Party to power would mean a renewed mass influx of migrants along the US-Mexico border.

Donald Trump's Republican Party is campaigning for the upcoming US midterm elections in November this year, which will be the most difficult yet for the ruling Republicans, AFP notes.