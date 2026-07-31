Russian missile hits US drone factory near Kiev

A Russian ballistic missile strike on Kiev last Friday destroyed a plant owned by the American company Terminal Autonomy, which manufactures long-range combat drones in Ukraine, the British newspaper "Guardian" reports.

According to the publication, the missile hit a facility owned by a Delaware-based company that manufactures the AQ-400 Scythe and AQ-100 Bayonet drones.

"This appears to be the first time Moscow has targeted an American company in the current conflict," writes "The Guardian".

According to sources in the newspaper, there were no casualties in the strike.

The attack on the factory in Kiev was reported on Sunday by the Russian state news agency TASS, citing the Russian Defense Ministry. The statement did not specify that the facility was owned by a US company, but said that "specialists from a Ukrainian-American company" were working there.

Terminal Autonomy and the Ukrainian Defense Ministry did not respond to requests for comment from the Guardian.