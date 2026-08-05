Made in Russia! Falipra Kvant - the only Russian manufacturer of TVs

The Moscow Arbitration Court declared "Kvant" bankrupt OOO - the only manufacturer of televisions included in the official register of radio electronics of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation.

The company, which assembled devices under the Irbis brand and for foreign brands at its factories in Voronezh and Zelenograd, will stop the final production of these lines by the spring of 2025.

The business is now under pressure from insolvency and shrinking competition from Chinese suppliers, according to local newspaper Kommersant.

Despite the failure of "Quantum", the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade has informed TACC that this will not lead to a loss of production. capacities or cessation of production of televisions in the country.

Who is "Quant"?

The entry in the corporate register RusProfile states that "Quant" Ltd. was founded in June 2016 in Zelenograd - also called the "Russian Silicon Valley", with the main scope of activity being the production of television receivers, video monitors and projectors.

The ownership of the company is entirely concentrated in the hands of its general director Mikhail Etonov, who owns 100% of the capital, both directly and through the related company "Quant-Service" Ltd.

ΠProduction of Ibris TVs

ΠUnder his leadership, the plants in Voronezh and Zelenograd were transformed into the main assembly capacity for Irbis brand TVs, as well as devices with the "Yandex" operating system.

In total, about 700 people work at the two plants souls.

China is coming

Πduring the first six months of 2026, Russia sold 3.48 million TV sets worth a total of 97.6 billion rubles, according to media reports.

Despite these volumes, the presence of local brands remains symbolic, according to Gizein Imanov, founder of the Jaskus brand and co-owner of Schaub Lorenz. According to experts, the main reason is that assembling electronics locally is significantly cheaper than manufacturing in China, which makes Russian devices completely uncompetitive.

"Protective tariffs are not enough to counteract the entry of Chinese manufacturers into the market", he said. that one more.

According to The Moscow Times, even in state and public procurement, even institutions have begun to prefer to buy more affordable or more popular foreign brands such as Xiaomi, Nokia, LG or Samsung instead of the Russian analogue.

Πin 2024, the state has allocated 4 billion rubles for the supply of such equipment.

Debts for millions and lives in come

The bankruptcy case was filed by the retail chain DNS Retail, to which "Quant" owes a debt of over 654.6 million rubles, which is about 6.9 million euros.

As a result, more than 20 creditors joined the case, and the total amount of money owed exceeded 763 million rubles. Among the largest creditors are the structures of the technology giant "Yandex" and the electronics retailer "BBK Trading House", Russian media report.

In one year, "Quant"'s revenues have increased by more than 100 times. From 4.9 billion rubles to barely 45 million rubles.

Such a profit from previous periods quickly turns into a net loss, which also blocks the possibility of servicing operating expenses and employee salaries.

Πin 2025, the affiliated company "Sinoquant" is withdrawing from an ambitious project to produce LCD TVs worth about 1.8 billion rubles.

The investment was supposed to be implemented in the special economic zone "Center" near Voronezh, but its suspension coincided with the shutdown of the group's main assembly lines.