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Zelensky: Air defense missile deliveries are three times less than in 2025

Zelensky: Air defense missile deliveries are three times less than in 2025

Ukrainian president calls on allies to speed up military aid after not a single missile was intercepted in the latest Russian attack on Kiev

Aug 5, 2026 14:46, renew at Aug 5, 2026 14:39 44

Zelensky: Air defense missile deliveries are three times less than in 2025 - 1
Eli Stoanova Eli Stoanova Author at Fakti.bg

Air defense missile deliveries to Ukraine are three times less than in 2025. This was stated today by President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling on politicians in allied countries to approve more deliveries, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

“This applies not only to this summer period, but also to any period of the first half of this year“, Zelensky said in a post on the social network X.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched a massive attack on the Ukrainian capital Kiev, during which Ukraine failed to intercept a single missile.