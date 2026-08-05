Zelensky: Air defense missile deliveries are three times less than in 2025

Air defense missile deliveries to Ukraine are three times less than in 2025. This was stated today by President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling on politicians in allied countries to approve more deliveries, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

“This applies not only to this summer period, but also to any period of the first half of this year“, Zelensky said in a post on the social network X.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched a massive attack on the Ukrainian capital Kiev, during which Ukraine failed to intercept a single missile.