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Denkov asked the ruling party to show the protocol signed by Bulgargaz and Botas in July

Denkov asked the ruling party to show the protocol signed by Bulgargaz and Botas in July

Against the backdrop of the ruling party's lies, it will take more than a media statement that they have not bargained away Bulgaria's energy independence and national interest in favor of yet another foreign country, commented the PP MP

Aug 4, 2026 20:26 30

Denkov asked the ruling party to show the protocol signed by Bulgargaz and Botas in July - 1
Ani Efremova Ani Efremova Author at Fakti.bg

The MP from "We Continue the Change" Nikolay Denkov asked to see the protocol signed by "Bulgargaz" and Botas in July, to make it clear who, what and in whose interest he negotiated.

On his Facebook page, he recalled the words of Prime Minister Rumen Radev that Turkey did not ask for anything when it agreed to freeze the contract for 15 months, news.bg reports.

According to him, however, by a decision of the Council of Ministers, a Turkish company received 33% of the gas and oil exploration in the "Khan Tervel" field in the Black Sea.

Denkov points out that against the backdrop of the lies of the ruling party, something more will be needed than a media statement that they did not bargain away Bulgaria's energy independence and national interest in favor of yet another foreign country. According to him, this is being done to "fix" the mess with "Botas" that they themselves created.


Bulgaria