Trump: Russia has lost control of diesel production due to war

Russia has “lost control“ of diesel production due to the war in Ukraine and Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries. This was stated by US President Donald Trump in a post on Truth Social, reports News.bg.

“Russia, unfortunately, has lost control of its diesel production industry due to its war with Ukraine. A large number of their diesel refineries have been blown up and at least temporarily disabled“, Trump wrote.

The US president again called for an end to the war. He said that “this ridiculous and endless war“ must end and said that he believes 25,000 people, mostly soldiers, are dying every month. These casualty figures cannot be independently verified.

The statement comes amid serious turmoil in the Russian fuel market. Ukraine has stepped up drone strikes on Russian oil infrastructure, and some major refineries have reduced production or temporarily suspended operations. Russia, in turn, has restricted fuel exports to protect domestic supplies.

According to data cited by “Reuters“, three of Russia's six largest diesel refineries significantly reduced production or stopped it in September. Together, the six plants provide about half of the country's diesel production.

The diesel problems are part of broader pressures on global fuel markets. Russia is traditionally among the largest exporters of diesel, and restrictions on its supplies are further squeezing international supply. According to an analysis by “Reuters“, the global diesel market remains very tight, with supplies at historically low levels.

Trump has repeatedly called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to stop the attacks on Russian refineries. According to Axios, the US president has linked the attacks to the rise in the price of diesel on global markets.

The topic is expected to be among the issues in the talks between Trump and Zelensky in New York. Ukraine has stated its readiness to stop attacks on energy infrastructure if Russia does the same, but Kiev is demanding guarantees that Moscow will comply with such an agreement.

Diesel prices have also risen sharply in the US. According to current market data, prices have exceeded $6 per gallon, with analysts linking the shortage not only to the war in Ukraine, but also to supply disruptions and conflict in the Middle East.