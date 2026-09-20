Ivan Angelov, Progressive Bulgaria: More than 14,000 agricultural producers will receive a subsidy

More than 14,000 Bulgarian agricultural producers will receive a subsidy. This was stated in the program "Intervjuto" on BNT by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament and MP from „Progressive Bulgaria“ Ivan Angelov on the occasion of the measures taken by the authorities due to the increase in fuel prices.

The excise tax on propane-butane is being abolished, over half a million Bulgarians will receive 50 euros

On the topic of supporting agricultural producers, Angelov rejected the opposition's criticism that the aid will mainly reach large producers.

„None of what they say, it is not true. In no way will this money go to a limited circle of representatives of agricultural producers. More than 14,000 Bulgarian agricultural producers will receive a subsidy, funds, with this targeted support, which, by the way, is regulated by the European Union.“

According to him, the measures taken due to the rise in fuel prices are in line with the capabilities of the state and the budget. He described the financial situation found by the ruling party as difficult.

„You remember very well that some pensions remained to be paid for the month of July and the treasury would have remained at zero, almost. With a very small reserve. We made and took the necessary measures to ensure payments under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan, which gave a smooth air to public finances and the state treasury. We urgently adopted many measures and legislative measures, so as to guarantee and ensure the normal functioning of the state. So, this is the real situation. Budget 2026 was possible budget“, said Angelov.

Angelov also commented on the one-time aid of 50 euros for the most needy, emphasizing:

„I want to say that more than 550,000 Bulgarian citizens will have access to these 50 euros, who will receive these 50 euros directly without any conditions.“

Regarding the decision on the excise tax on propane-butane, Angelov said that the measures can be expanded after analyzing their effect:

„Let's see how these measures will work in combination with the other measures that we have planned. And we will do an analysis, after which it is possible, of course, to take other steps.“

The new methodology for determining the minimum wage was also discussed in the program “Intervjuto“. Angelov defined it as fairer than the current mechanism.

“The current one is much fairer. It is in accordance with a European Union directive and reflects the state of the economy much more clearly,“ he said.

Source: bntnews.bg