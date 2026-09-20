Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has made a series of sharp statements in recent hours, touching on relations with the US and Europe, sanctions against Moscow, Western companies in Russia and the performance of the ruling “United Russia“ in the parliamentary elections.

Medvedev: The response to sanctions must be military deterrence

Regarding the new US sanctions against Russia, Medvedev said that Moscow must respond with “direct military deterrence“.

He claims that in his opinion the US and European countries only understand the language of force.

The statement was made after US President Donald Trump's decision to sign legislation providing for new sanctions measures related to Russia.

Call for seizure of Western assets

A day earlier, Medvedev suggested that Russia move beyond the temporary management of assets of companies by “unfriendly“ countries and proceed with their forced seizure.

As an example, he cited the Russian assets of companies such as Nestlé and Auchan.

Medvedev referred to the historical experience of the early years of Soviet power, when foreign enterprises were nationalized.

He said that Western countries should not expect the Russian side to protect their assets while they themselves introduce sanctions against Russian businesses.

According to Medvedev, the West is directly involved in the conflict

In his remarks, the deputy chairman of the Security Council once again accused European countries and the United States of providing military and financial support to Ukraine.

Medvedev claims that Western countries are providing Kiev with weapons, intelligence and financial resources.

This is a political assessment of the Russian representative, and not an independently established fact regarding the nature and extent of the direct participation of individual countries in the war.

Medvedev assessed the performance of „United Russia“

Against the backdrop of the conclusion of the State Duma elections, Medvedev also commented on the results of „United Russia“.

According to him, exit polls show that the party presented a worthy performance in the elections.

The first processed protocols give „United Russia“ 57.31% of the vote, with data still being updated.

Medvedev was the chairman of the party's election headquarters and actively participated in the campaign.

Elections are over, counting continues

Voting for the State Duma ended on September 20 after a three-day election period.

Preliminary voter turnout is 56.66%, and initial data indicate that five parties have passed the five percent barrier.

Final results will be announced after the counting and processing of all protocols.

Sources: Associated Press, Reuters, AFP, RBC, Interfax, Central Election Commission of Russia