Saudi OpenAI employee arrested for wiretapping

A Saudi citizen working for OpenAI has been arrested in the United States on suspicion of hiding a recording device in the company's San Francisco office. The arrest was made on October 9, the US Department of Justice announced.

OpenAI's security service discovered the device in late September. The company has notified the FBI, and federal prosecutors have announced the launch of an investigation.

Purpose of the wiretapping remains unclear

“We discovered an advanced recording device hidden in one of our offices and have notified the FBI“, OpenAI said in a statement to AFP.

It is not yet clear what the purpose of the device was and whether any information was recorded with it. Details about the content of the possible recordings have not been disclosed.

The case is being investigated by US authorities. The arrested person is a suspect, and his guilt has not been proven.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, apnews.com