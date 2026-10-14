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Saudi OpenAI employee arrested for wiretapping

Saudi OpenAI employee arrested for wiretapping

A hidden recording device was found in the company's San Francisco office. OpenAI has notified the FBI, and the purpose of the wiretapping is still unclear

Oct 14, 2026 05:01 75

Saudi OpenAI employee arrested for wiretapping - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

A Saudi citizen working for OpenAI has been arrested in the United States on suspicion of hiding a recording device in the company's San Francisco office. The arrest was made on October 9, the US Department of Justice announced.

OpenAI's security service discovered the device in late September. The company has notified the FBI, and federal prosecutors have announced the launch of an investigation.

“We discovered an advanced recording device hidden in one of our offices and have notified the FBI“, OpenAI said in a statement to AFP.

Purpose of the wiretapping remains unclear

It is not yet clear what the purpose of the device was and whether any information was recorded with it. Details about the content of the possible recordings have not been disclosed.

The case is being investigated by US authorities. The arrested person is a suspect, and his guilt has not been proven.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, apnews.com