Russian lieutenant Lev Stupnikov gave the Ukrainian side coordinates of his units, warehouses and military concentrations before crossing the front line in July 2024. According to an investigation by The Wall Street Journal, his actions helped lead to a series of strikes against the Russian army that killed hundreds of servicemen. The exact number of casualties has not been independently confirmed.

Stupnikov was an officer in the 36th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade. He graduated from the Military Academy of Communications in St. Petersburg and was sent to the Vugledar region in November 2023. There he worked as a commander of a communications battalion, and later trained as a drone operator.

He filmed Russian units near Vugledar

In one of the episodes described by the American newspaper, Stupnikov filmed a group of Russian servicemen gathered near a training ground in eastern Ukraine. At that time, the army was preparing for an offensive towards Vugledar. After sending the photo, he also gave the approximate number of people on the spot:

„There are between 120 and 150 people here.“

Several sources have linked Stupnikov to the strike on a Russian training ground near Volnovakha on February 20, 2024. Ukrainian publications indicate about 65 people died in the attack. Russian media and military channels claim that over a period of approximately seven months, the information the officer provided contributed to the deaths of more than 200 servicemen. These estimates vary and have not been independently verified.

The Escape Across the Front Line

After beginning to suspect that he had been exposed, Stupnikov prepared his escape. According to published data, on July 7, 2024, Ukrainian intelligence organized his removal from Russian positions. The officer crossed a minefield under the surveillance of a Ukrainian drone and reached a Ukrainian intelligence team.

Later, a video appeared in which Stupnikov spoke about his cooperation with the Ukrainian side. He was also linked to the Russian Volunteer Corps, which was fighting against Russian forces. There has been no independent confirmation of any details about his current status.

After his escape, Russian authorities put him on the wanted list, and Russian military groups have issued threats against him. The case shows how information from an officer with access to inside information can be used to direct missile and artillery strikes, but the extent of the damage remains a matter of dispute.

Sources: wsj.com, antikor.ua, euronews.ba