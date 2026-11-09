Russians strike logistics center at the port of Odesa

Russia’s Ministry of Defense stated that Russian armed forces had struck the “Sukhoy Port” logistics center at the port of Odesa. According to the ministry, the facility was intended for the storage and distribution of cargo for the benefit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“The ‘Sukhoy Port’ logistics center at the port of Odesa, intended for the storage and distribution of cargo for the benefit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has been destroyed,” the Russian military ministry said in a statement.

Moscow also reported a strike on a dry cargo ship in the Black Sea. It was stated that the vessel was located 141 kilometers southwest of Odesa and was carrying weapons and military equipment for the Ukrainian army.

The name of the vessel, its flag, its owner and information about the crew were not disclosed. Russia’s Ministry of Defense also did not report any deaths or injuries in the alleged strike on the vessel.

On November 8, TASS reported information from Russia’s Ministry of Defense about a strike on a dry cargo ship carrying weapons and military supplies southwest of Odesa, as well as on a container ship at the port of Chornomorsk.

Two days earlier, TASS reported that a dry cargo ship had been struck at the port of Odesa and that, according to Moscow, it was carrying dual-use cargo for Ukraine.

Sources: tass.com