Seoul to seek support from both US parties

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung called on Seoul to maintain close contacts with Donald Trump’s administration while simultaneously building support among both Democrats and Republicans in the US Congress.

Lee made the statement at a government meeting after the Democratic Party won control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives in the US midterm elections held on November 3.

“The most important thing is to strengthen and expand trust and cooperation between the two countries from a mutually beneficial perspective,” the South Korean president said. He ordered preparations for measures to limit the possible negative consequences of the changes in Washington for South Korea’s economy.

Seoul to expand its contacts in Washington

Lee called on the South Korean government to work simultaneously with the White House, Congress, state authorities and American business. The aim is to protect South Korea’s national interests and the investments of its companies.

Reuters reported that the government in Seoul is preparing action plans in response to possible economic consequences of the new political balance in Washington. South Korean authorities are monitoring financial markets and assessing the impact on investments in artificial intelligence, trade and defense.

The change in Congress creates a more complex political environment for implementing the agreements between Trump and Lee. The two agreed on a package that includes $350 billion in South Korean investments in the US, trade concessions and US support for South Korea’s construction of nuclear-powered submarines.

Nuclear cooperation remains the most sensitive issue

South Korea wants to expand its rights to enrich uranium and reprocess spent nuclear fuel for peaceful purposes. Washington has approved the plan to build nuclear-powered submarines, but the method of securing fuel for them is still subject to further discussions.

Bilateral consultations on these issues are progressing slowly. The first working meeting took place in Seoul in June, while the second round, planned for the US in July, has still not been scheduled, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The new majority in Congress could tighten oversight of deals involving nuclear technologies and materials. Democrats traditionally place greater emphasis on nuclear nonproliferation, which could prolong negotiations on South Korea’s plans.

The new Congress will officially take office on January 3, 2027. Until then, the Trump administration will continue working with the current Congress, but Seoul is already preparing a diplomatic strategy for engaging simultaneously with the White House and the future Democratic majority.

Sources: en.yna.co.kr, devdiscourse.com, m.koreaherald.com