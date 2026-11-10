Rubio: Republicans’ defeat will not change Trump’s course

The Republican Party’s defeat in the midterm elections will not change the foreign policy of Donald Trump’s administration, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said. He spoke to reporters after meeting with the G7 foreign ministers in Paris.

According to Rubio, the president will continue to determine the US course based on his own decisions, despite the Democrats gaining control of Congress. The new composition of both chambers will begin work on January 3, 2027.

“Congress has a role in our foreign policy, especially with regard to funding and oversight, but the main factor in determining foreign policy has always been and will remain the president,” Rubio said.

The secretary of state said Trump was determined to bring an end to the conflicts with Iran and between Russia and Ukraine. He also confirmed that Washington would continue to pursue an “America First” approach on the international stage.

Washington continues its mediation efforts for Ukraine

The meeting in Paris is Rubio’s first overseas visit since the Republicans’ heavy defeat in the election. It raised questions about whether the administration would change its positions on the war between Russia and Ukraine, the conflict with Iran and relations with allies.

Rubio said the US would continue trying to mediate an agreement between Moscow and Kyiv, but declined to predict the chances of success of the upcoming talks. According to The Associated Press, a new round of meetings between Russian, Ukrainian and US representatives is planned in Abu Dhabi.

Differences among the G7 countries

“The chances of success are zero if you don’t try, so we will continue trying,” Rubio said.

In Paris, the foreign ministers are discussing the war in Ukraine, the conflict with Iran, energy security and artificial intelligence. The Associated Press reported that there are differences between the US and the other G7 members on a number of international issues.

Rubio also said that Washington would not back down from its opposition to the International Criminal Court, to which the other G7 countries belong. The two-day meeting in Paris continues against the backdrop of the changed political balance in Washington, but according to the secretary of state, this will not lead to a change in Trump’s course.

Sources: apnews.com