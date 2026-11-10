London Calls for Diplomacy to End War Between the US and Iran

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper called for “comprehensive diplomatic efforts” to end the conflict between the US and Iran. London is insisting that the dispute be resolved through negotiations and de-escalation, amid intensified mediation efforts in the region.

The call came after a meeting in Washington between US President Donald Trump and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. Qatar is relaying proposals between Washington and Tehran, while Al Thani visited Iran before his talks with Trump.

“Iran is militarily effectively finished,” Trump told reporters on November 9. However, the US president stressed that American forces remain on standby and that the naval blockade of Iranian ports will continue. He also said that Washington sees “a good chance” for the conflict to end, but did not announce that an agreement had been reached.

Differences Between Washington and Tehran Remain

Iran is demanding that the US end its blockade of Iranian ports, lift some of the sanctions, unfreeze Iranian assets and halt the airstrikes. Tehran links these steps to the resumption of talks on its nuclear program and the restoration of freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington is rejecting Iran’s proposal so far and insists that Iran’s nuclear capabilities must be part of any ceasefire agreement. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he does not expect a diplomatic breakthrough in the near future, while UAE representative Anwar Gargash described a comprehensive political agreement as difficult to achieve.

Mediation Continues

Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Trump discussed de-escalation efforts and the possibility of “a comprehensive agreement that would end the crisis and bring security and stability to the region,” the Associated Press reported.

According to the agency, Iran is considering proposals related to its nuclear program, but is not ready to begin negotiations on the issue before the US accepts its main conditions. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is simultaneously holding telephone talks with regional representatives, including those from Iraq, Turkey and the Arab states of the Persian Gulf.

The conflict began on February 28, 2026, with US and Israeli strikes on Iran and has continued for more than eight months. Despite the diplomatic activity, no final agreement to end the military operations has yet been announced.

Sources: apnews.com, whbl.com, aljazeera.com