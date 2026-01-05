Why do women get drunk faster than men?

The French philosopher and feminist icon Simone de Beauvoir noticed that even one glass of wine affected her more than expected. She joked that after just two glasses she was already dizzy.

Today, this has its scientific explanation. The female body processes alcohol differently than the male body - often faster and more intensely. In addition, the female brain reacts more strongly to the calming effect of alcohol than the male brain.

From the first sip to the moment it enters the bloodstream

Alcohol takes effect almost immediately. Even before the first sip reaches the stomach, taste buds send signals to the brain, which changes heart rate, blood flow, and brain chemistry. A small amount of alcohol is then absorbed in the stomach, but the majority of it reaches the small intestine, where it quickly passes into the bloodstream. In addition, some is broken down by the enzyme alcohol dehydrogenase (ADH), mainly in the stomach and liver.

However, studies have shown that women break down less alcohol in these processes. This means that if men and women drink the same amount, the concentration of alcohol in women's blood increases to a greater extent. But it's not just about how quickly alcohol reaches the bloodstream - the next phase, namely what happens in the brain, also differs depending on gender.

Does it depend on weight?

Many researchers agree that women feel the effects of alcohol more quickly. However, there is no consensus on the reasons.

According to German neuropharmacologist Rainer Spanagel, an addiction researcher, body weight is a decisive factor. "It doesn't depend on enzymes, it depends on weight." Spanagel explains that ethanol is distributed evenly throughout the body - both in the brain and in the organs. Smaller bodies mean higher concentrations. "If a man drinks half a bottle of wine and a woman drinks the same amount, the concentration of ethanol in the smaller body will be higher."

However, other scientists say that weight is not the only explanation. "There are much more gender-specific differences than weight or height," says neurobiologist Edward Scott of Louisiana State University.

Women tend to have more body fat and less water than men, which is why alcohol is more concentrated in their blood. Scott also highlights the role of the enzyme alcohol dehydrogenase, which is an important early filter. "When you drink alcohol, it first goes to the stomach, and there is a certain amount of this enzyme there. But men have more of it than women, so they can process alcohol much more quickly in the initial phase."

This fundamental difference is one explanation for why excessive or risky drinking is defined differently for men and women.

Alcohol calms women down

When alcohol reaches the brain, a special phenomenon occurs in women, says Jill Becker of the University of Michigan, a researcher of sex-related differences in the brain and behavior. "Women develop dependence much more quickly and drink larger amounts in a shorter period of time." Becker's observations are supported by studies showing that women go from their first sips to serious drinking problems more quickly - even though they start later and drink less overall.

Hormones amplify this effect. Estradiol, the most important hormone produced by the ovaries, increases the action of dopamine in the brain. Alcohol indirectly increases dopamine levels, and estradiol enhances this effect. According to Becker, women tend to consume more alcohol during ovulation.

Additionally, women are more likely to turn to alcohol to cope with stress, fear or depression. "There are certainly men who do this, but women who use alcohol and drugs to calm down are more likely," explains Becker.

Author: Kaukab Shayrani