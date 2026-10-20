Honda CR-V with a large-scale transformation

A strategic turn is coming for one of the best-selling bestsellers in the automotive world. Japanese giant Honda is preparing a fundamental change for the next generation of its iconic CR-V SUV model, whose debut is expected in early 2027 as a car for the 2028 model year. The main emphasis in the generational change falls on a radical rethinking of the drive system, including the complete cancellation of the standard versions with a pure internal combustion engine for North America.

Maintaining a strong position in the highly competitive segment of family SUVs is key to the future of the brand. In the US market, the CR-V has achieved sales volumes comparable to the combined results of the legendary Accord and Civic sedans. The main rival, the Toyota RAV4, has already relied entirely on a hybrid driveline. Currently, the current Honda CR-V still differentiates its customers - the more budget versions rely on a standard gasoline unit, while the top ones rely on a gasoline-electric system.

The brand's new strategy includes the introduction of an advanced hybrid system, the production costs of which have been reduced by nearly 30 compared to the current unit. Such a reduction in cost is crucial, since the base levels of the model are currently significantly more expensive than those of direct competitors such as the Nissan Rogue, KIA Sportage and Hyundai Tucson. Through optimization, the manufacturer will be able to offer affordable price thresholds without putting pressure on profitability.

A significant technical change also affects the four-wheel drive system. The current mechanical linkage between the axles will give way to a fully electrified rear axle drive. Such an engineering solution, combined with the updated hybrid installation, aims to achieve significantly improved fuel efficiency, which is extremely noticeable on long highway journeys.

The main reference point in terms of mileage remains the Toyota RAV4, certain versions of which achieve an impressive autonomous range of nearly 965 kilometers on a single tank. For comparison, the current CR-V Hybrid with four-wheel drive registers an average consumption of approximately 5.9 liters per hundred kilometers in urban conditions and about 6.9 liters in extra-urban driving. To achieve higher efficiency, engineers are considering replacing the current two-liter naturally aspirated engine with a more compact 1.5-liter gasoline turbo unit.

The changes will not pass by the interior, where a serious leap in digitalization is expected. The top-of-the-line trims are expected to feature a large 12.3-inch multimedia display, familiar from the current Accord, while the base trims will retain the 9-inch screen. The safety assistant package will be expanded with improved adaptive cruise control and an advanced lane keeping system, complemented by features such as front seat ventilation and cameras for a 360-degree perimeter view.

For fans of off-road adventures, the specific TrailSport modification will remain. In parallel, the brand is exploring the possibility of launching a plug-in hybrid version on the North American market - a modification that is already successfully offered in other world markets. The scale of this potential is indicated by the fact that at its main competitor Toyota, a similar grid-charging version generated nearly 13 percent of total RAV4 sales in the US for the first nine months of the year.