A series of acts of vandalism against graves and monuments in Sofia in recent years has affected both famous individuals and families who have lost their children. The largest incident occurred in December 2025, when 215 gravestones and urns were damaged at Sofia’s Central Cemetery.

Initially, police reported that around 150 gravestones had been smashed. Following the investigation, the number was revised to 215, while the damage was estimated at approximately BGN 100,000. The Sofia District Court remanded a 29-year-old suspect in custody, with the ruling issued on December 22, 2025. Pre-trial proceedings have been opened in the case, and the charge is unlawful destruction of and damage to other people’s property. The suspect has not been convicted by a final judgment.

Attacks on children’s graves

“The owners are unlikely to know what is happening to their graves,” an employee of Sofia’s Central Cemetery told BNT.

At the end of November, a report emerged of the destruction of the grave of a 12-year-old child who died in a traffic accident. The father, Nikolay Popov, said he did not believe the heavy gravestone had been brought down by a natural phenomenon and suspected deliberate interference. He linked the incident to threats made against him, but so far there has been no official confirmation from the police or prosecution service that the destruction was part of a crime or that specific individuals were behind it.

A day later, an attack on the grave of a 14-year-old boy at the Malashevtsi Cemetery was also reported. According to the Angels on the Road association, a vase and a small chapel for candles had disappeared from the site. No identified perpetrators have been named in this case either.

Famous individuals are among those affected

Repeated attacks have been carried out against the graves of Patriarch Neofit and Exarch Joseph in the courtyard of St. Nedelya Church. In June 2025, a portrait and vases were broken and the flowers were scattered. The Sofia Directorate of Interior told NOVA that a 41-year-old woman had been detained in connection with the incident. Previous attacks on Patriarch Neofit’s grave were recorded in April and July 2024.

In August 2026, a red cross was painted on the memorial plaque dedicated to Georgi Asparuhov-Gundi and Nikola Kotkov at the Vitinya Pass. Their shared grave at Sofia’s Central Cemetery has also been the target of acts of vandalism.

Among the older cases are the theft of the brass cross from Stoyanka Mutafova’s grave in 2021, the vandalizing of Stefan Stambolov’s monument in 2018 and the removal of the gravestone elements from Nikola Vaptsarov’s grave in 2009. Some of these attacks have remained without identified perpetrators.

Sources: blitz.bg, bntnews.bg, nova.bg