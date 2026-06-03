Strong interest in "Bella Bulgaria" in the "Night of Industry"

Great interest was aroused by the participation of the food company "Bella Bulgaria" in the first edition of the "Night of Industry" in Plovdiv, organized by the association "Bridge between Generations" and "Cluster Trakia Economic Zone" with the institutional partner the Executive Agency for the Promotion of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises.

Dozens of students and pupils from all over the country joined in a kind of celebration of technologies, production and professional opportunities for start and development in the food industry. Among the participants were students from 15 schools in the Plovdiv region, students from 7 universities in Plovdiv and Sofia, parents with children, citizens who were interested in meeting the real production environment.

The Chief Director of “ Operations“ at “ Bella Bulgaria“ Valeri Vassilev and the Chief Technologist Petar Petrov personally welcomed the young people and their families to the meat processing enterprise “ The Farm“ and introduced them closely to the production environment. Visitors had the opportunity to see the most modern machines and high-tech equipment in the field of meat processing in Bulgaria.

The company “Fermat“ specializes in the production of all types of perishable sausages (minced meat and meat preparations; sausages; beef, Hamburg and Kamchia sausages; cooked and smoked delicacies and hams).

The equipment is in accordance with the highest international technological standards. Certified according to IFS Food Standard v. 8 and has the certificate “Controlled quality at the manufacturer“ from “Tüf Nord Bulgaria“ for the highest quality meat products. Systems for control and tracking of quality and safety HACCP, ISO 9001, ISO 22000 have also been implemented.

Each sample is subjected to organoleptic and physico-chemical analysis in its own laboratory FoodScan. Control checks are carried out in external accredited laboratories.

The company has designed and is in the process of building the first room in Bulgaria equipped with a fully automated slicing and loading system.

A recycling and sustainable packaging management system has been implemented.

The production base is powered by 100% green energy.