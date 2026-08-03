Turkish meteorologists have issued a warning of torrential rains and intense heat in the coming days

Turkish meteorologists have issued a warning of expected torrential rains and intense heat in the coming days, the news site “Politika Haber“ reported, citing the country's General Directorate of Meteorology, BTA reported.

According to the media, heavy rainfall is expected in the northern part of the country, specifically in the Marmara Sea region, including Istanbul, as well as in some parts of the Black Sea and Mediterranean regions.

In Southeastern Anatolia, characterized by its continental climate, temperatures are expected to reach 44 degrees. It is also expected to be hot in the western and northwestern parts of the country - in the Canakkale district, the forecast is for a temperature of 34 degrees, in Bursa - 32 degrees, in Istanbul and Kırklareli - 31 degrees.

The authorities are calling for caution against flash floods and possible transport difficulties in areas where rainfall is expected, the media outlet added.