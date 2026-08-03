Fuel thefts from UK petrol stations have increased since the start of the Iran crisis

Drivers in the UK have stolen fuel worth nearly 200,000 British pounds (about 270,000 dollars) per day since the start of the oil crisis related to the conflict with Iran, BTA reported.

This is according to data from an analysis by the fuel theft prevention company “Forecourt Eye“, quoted by DPA. Cases of fuel theft without payment have increased by 20 percent in the five months since the conflict began on February 28 compared to the previous five months, the company said in its analysis.

Due to the increase in fuel prices caused by the war in the Middle East, the value of stolen fuel has increased by 48 percent over the same period and reached an estimated 194,000 British pounds per day across 8,359 petrol stations in the UK.

Thefts committed by drivers with no previous offences have increased by 23 percent, and the volume of fuel stolen from them - by 26 percent. For people who have already committed such offences, the number of cases has increased by 17 percent, and the amount of fuel stolen - by 20 percent.

The data is based on information from a representative sample of 550 petrol stations. These include cases where drivers leave without attempting to pay, and situations where a customer fills up but says they are unable to pay.

The average price of petrol in the UK reached £1.60 (€1.87) per litre on Friday - around 27p more than before the conflict and the highest in three and a half years. The average price of diesel is around £1.79 (€2.09) per litre, around 37p more than before the war.