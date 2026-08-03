Toyota with a clear lead over Volkswagen in global sales

The Japanese automotive giant Toyota has once again consolidated its hegemony on the global stage, ending the first half of 2026 with an unassailable lead over its main rival Volkswagen Group. In the first six months of the year, the concern sold 5.39 million vehicles worldwide. At the same time, its German competitor remained far behind with 4.13 million units delivered. This brings the difference between the two industrial giants to a record 1.26 million vehicles, providing the brand from the land of the rising sun with its seventh consecutive leadership for the period January-June.

The retention of the first position comes against the backdrop of a slight global decline in demand, with the Japanese giant's total sales decreasing by 2.8% - the first such negative deviation in the last two years. However, the results by region reveal an extremely dynamic picture. While the domestic market in Japan recorded a growth of 4.4% to 1.1 million units sold (a success helped by the market entry of the electric crossover bZ4X), international markets recorded a decline of 4.5% to 4.3 million vehicles.

The most serious challenges for the company arose in the Chinese market, where sales sank by 17.1% to 694,670 units in the conditions of fierce price competition. Tensions in the Middle East and the subsequent shocks in oil prices also had a negative impact, shrinking demand in the region by 21.6%. However, the declines in the East were partially balanced by a solid performance in North America, where a minimal increase of 0.9% was recorded to 1.45 million sales.

The brand's pragmatic approach to gradual electrification continues to be its strongest asset. Sales of electrified models, where the proven hybrid systems remain the backbone, grew by 9.1%, reaching an absolute record of 2.71 million vehicles for the first half of the year. Practically over half of all the cars sold by the concern now contain an electric component in their powertrain.

Although the brand's fully electric cars still occupy a relatively small share of the total volume, their sales also saw a 2.4-fold jump, reaching 193,172 units. The brand's strategy of betting on popular hybrids is proving to be a sustainable formula for success, ensuring a stable transition without complete dependence on the fluctuating demand for purely electric vehicles.