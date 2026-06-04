Guests of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) were shown a replica of the exclusive watch made for Vladimir Putin. It is very similar to the original, but the presidential model has unique features. It can be seen at the stand of the Petrodvorets Watch Factory within the forum.

“The watches on display are similar to those made specifically for the Russian president. The original, of course, has unique features reflecting the character of the leader, and guests of the forum can purchase similar ones in a similar color scheme“, explained a representative of the factory, quoted by TASS.

A rare watch was also exhibited, the hands of which move counterclockwise, like the planets of the solar system. The watchmakers at the factory believe that the movement of the hands should correspond to the direction of the celestial bodies.

“Watchmakers are unique people; they can control time, which is why they created such a unique accessory. Russians think differently and find the most creative solutions, including how to add the most unusual properties to the most ordinary watches. Every detail of the watch mechanism is manufactured by specialists at our factory in Peterhof,“ explained a representative of the factory.