Own turbojet engine! Ukrainian "Flamingo" missiles will soon go into serial production

The Ukrainian company Fire Point has developed its own turbojet engine with the same company that created the AI-25 unit. This was announced by the company's CEO Irina Terek in an interview with the TWZ publication. She specified that the AI-25TL engine is the first to be used to power the FP-5 "Flamingo" cruise missile.

According to Irina Terek, the missile uses five different engines. "Flamingo" was developed as a flexible platform that can work with different types of engines. Therefore, we can expand the propulsion capabilities," notes the CEO of Fire Point. Terek says that it took the company half a year to develop its own jet engine for unmanned aerial vehicles.

"We are currently assembling the first 10 prototypes of the future turbojet engine with a fan unit of our production. It is more complicated to manufacture the drive than the rocket itself", notes Irina Terek.

The company plans to complete testing of all engine samples and make all necessary improvements by the end of the year. Next year, it is planned to move to serial production.

Irina Terek also indicated that due to a lack of funding, the company has not moved to the maximum production of the "Flamingo" rockets of 7 units per day. She expressed expectations that orders from the state will reach the required number at the end of this or the beginning of next year, notes TWZ.