Kaloyan Metodiev: Rumors have spread that Rumen Radev is trading his disgrace with Botash at the expense of state assets

Prime Minister Radev has pushed through a decision of the Council of Ministers on 29.07 for the Turkish company Turkish Petroleum Overseas to receive 33% of the gas and oil exploration in the "Khan Tervel" field.

Again secretly. He obviously does not understand that the state is not his private property. Nor are we a caliphate, so that he does not owe an account and there is no transparency of the government.

Rumours have spread that he is trading his disgrace with "Botash" at the expense of state assets. He fed them himself!

He has not yet published the protocol for the "freezing" of the contract with Botas after his meeting with Erdogan in Ankara. What does it say inside? He is not selling a hereditary farm with this document. It is state-owned!

We already owe $370 million under the incredibly successful contract, according to progressives. For now! And we are in a debt spiral. And the prime minister has not yet said why he froze it himself, and for exactly 15 months.

How arrogant and stuck-up do you have to be for parliamentary parties, citizens, public figures, experts to call on you and you to turn a deaf ear and mute. And to hide so unworthily!

The pressure to declassify the protocol by the entire society must continue with full force. This is the common money of all citizens.