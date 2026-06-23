All economies in the world, including Russia, are affected by fluctuations in oil prices. This was noted by Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin press secretary, at a briefing.

„As for the strong instability in the oil markets - yes, it exists. And it affects all economies in the world in one way or another“, the Kremlin spokesman noted. „It also affects our economy.“

The press secretary of the Russian president commented on the statement of US President Donald Trump that American companies Ford and General Motors, as well as other automakers, may soon begin weapons production.

Peskov said that the American economy is becoming militarized. He expressed this opinion to journalists, commenting on the statement of US President Donald Trump that American companies Ford and General Motors, as well as other automakers, may soon start producing weapons.

“The economy is being militarized“, said a Kremlin spokesman.