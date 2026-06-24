Yotova: The big challenge is the "virtual euro (VIDEO)

The banking system is the circulatory system of a country. It is a wonderful intermediary between those we save and the next day we decide that we need to we invest in something and this is a completely normal process between large investments and their implementation. “If we have to speak a little more philosophically – a wonderful mediator between past, present and future“, said during the official “Bank of the Year“ ceremony, the President of Bulgaria, Iliana Yotova.

She emphasized that in recent years, when the world and our country in particular, witnessed a pandemic and wars, the banking system in our country remained stable and “gave us something extremely important – trust. This is extremely important at the moment, in the world we live in, shaken by all kinds of challenges and contradictions, because trust has become the most expensive capital“, the President added.

If anyone was prepared for the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria, it was the country's banking system. “The way you were present throughout this process gave great reassurance“, she added Yotova.

The big challenge is the so-called virtual euro. The President called on the banking sector to maintain its “critical attitude towards this European policy as well. “I am not sure that it is very successful, at least from what I see at this stage. I am calm that we are still at the beginning of these regulations. The important thing is that one day this system will be operational“, concluded President Yotova.

“The positive effects of the eurozone can be achieved if all participants in the process continue together on this path. Stabilizing the political environment provides an opportunity for structural reforms“, said BNB Deputy Governor Petar Chobanov.

“Bank of the Year“ is being held for the 35th time. The prize for 2025 was won by “DSK Bank“.

Here it is the winners in the other categories:

„Successful Digital Transformation“ – „UniCredit Bulbank“.

„Best Operating Digital Project“ – „First Investment Bank“, „UniCredit Bulbank“ and „Postal Bank“. The special award in the category was awarded to UBB.

„Foreign Bank Branch“ „Ziraat Bank - Sofia Branch“.

„Mystery Shopper Bank“ „First Investment Bank“.

„Development Dynamics“ „Bank DSK“.

The awards for „Efficiency“ and „Market Share“ – „TBI Bank“ and UBB.

„Sustainable Banking Brand“ – „Postbank“.