Electrohold has opened the 19th edition of its summer internship program

Electrohold – one of the leading energy groups in Bulgaria and one of the major employers in the sector, officially launched its summer internship program for students and pupils.

This summer, 67 young people from universities and vocational schools in the country and abroad will gain practical experience in a real business environment, work with established professionals and receive an opportunity for future career development in the group's companies. The participants in the program are from different levels of education in specialties such as energy, informatics, information technologies, economics, finance, natural sciences, law.

Electrohold offers interns the opportunity to participate in the implementation of real business projects in the company's companies under the guidance of experienced mentors. More than half of the participants in the summer internship program - 40, have chosen to develop their practical skills at the electricity distribution company ERM Zapad. The rest are interested in gaining professional experience in the trading companies Electrohold Trade and Electrohold Sales, the engineering company Electrohold IPS, as well as the management company Electrohold Bulgaria.

„At Electrohold, we actively involve interns in the real work of the various teams. We assign them specific responsibilities, while at the same time introducing them to the key projects and strategic priorities of the company. We believe that it is young people who will be the driving force of future changes in the energy sector, and therefore their point of view is valuable to us. We also encourage their participation in our corporate ESG initiatives, because in this way we support not only their professional but also their personal development, we develop their social skills and competencies and facilitate their transition from education to successful professional realization, sustainable employment and career“, said Evgeniya Nakova, Human Resources Director of Electrohold Bulgaria.

“Modern energy is becoming more dynamic, more technological and more demanding. That is why we at Electrohold do not stop looking for and supporting highly motivated, proactive and long-term development young people“, she said.

Electrohold's internship program is part of the company's long-term strategy to support the education, professional and personal development of young people in Bulgaria. Over 19 years, over 1,500 students and pupils have passed through the company's internship programs. Nearly 250 have remained employed in the company's companies, with 25 in managerial positions.

Current information about educational initiatives and career opportunities at Electrohold is available on the specialized corporate website Energy for the Futureо, as well as on the FB profile Electrohold – Energy for the Future /electrohold.bg