DeepSeek Founder Is Richest AI Model Developer

The net worth of Liang Wenfeng, the founder of Chinese tech company DeepSeek, has more than doubled since its latest round of fundraising, making him the world’s richest artificial intelligence (AI) model developer.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Liang Wenfeng’s net worth has hit $36 billion.

He significantly surpasses OpenAI’s Greg Brockman ($25.5 billion) and Anthropic PBC co-founder Dario Amodei ($8 billion) in assets.

In early 2025, DeepSeek shocked the global tech industry by releasing a model that rivals state-of-the-art American models, but was developed at a significantly lower price than its American competitors. The startup continues to gain momentum, recently unveiling its latest model, the V4, and publicly stating that it is compatible with chips manufactured by local tech giant Huawei Technologies.