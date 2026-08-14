Apple Warns Users in 110 Countries of Spyware Attacks

Apple has sent a new series of warnings to users in 110 countries whose devices may have been the target of spyware attacks, TechCrunch reports.

The notification appears directly on the iPhone lock screen and informs users that Apple has detected a targeted spyware attack. The company has also sent warnings via email and displays them when signing in. Apple claims to have notified users in more than 150 countries since it began the warning program.

Receiving such a warning does not automatically mean that the device has already been jailbroken, but users are advised to take immediate protective measures. Specifically, Apple recommends enabling “Lockdown“ mode, which significantly limits the scope of potential attacks.