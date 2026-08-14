US imposes up to 100% tariffs on drone imports

US President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation imposing tariffs of up to 100% on certain imported drones and their components. The reasons for such a step are national security and Washington's desire to accelerate the development of American production of unmanned aerial vehicles.

The highest rate of 100% will apply to certain drones that the US administration defines as particularly sensitive from a national security perspective. This category includes unmanned aerial vehicles with a maximum take-off weight of more than 25 kilograms, as well as models with thermal imaging capabilities. The same duty will also apply to docking stations and certain critical components for these systems.

25% duty on some smaller drones

A 25% ad valorem duty will be imposed on certain smaller unmanned systems and components that do not have such highly sensitive national security characteristics.

A separate regime is envisaged for some of the US allies. Drones and components from the European Union, Japan, Liechtenstein, South Korea, Switzerland and Taiwan will be taxed at a rate of 15%. For products from the UK, the tariff will be 10%, provided that practically all the hardware, software and technology used originate from the respective countries or from the US.

The new tariffs come into effect in September

The main part of the duties will come into effect 21 days after the proclamation is signed, which means from the beginning of September. For some components that are not considered particularly sensitive, a longer transition period of 180 days is provided.

The US administration is simultaneously instructing the Secretary of Commerce to create a program to stimulate companies that invest in the production of drones and components on US territory.

Washington cites dependence on foreign supplies as a risk

The White House justified the decision with the growing importance of drones in modern military conflicts and the dependence of American manufacturers on foreign components.

According to the administration, unmanned systems used for both civilian and military purposes continue to rely to a significant extent on foreign suppliers. This, according to Washington, creates risks for both national security and the sustainability of supply chains.

China has a particularly strong position in the global industry, which also has one of the deepest chains for the production of drone components. It is precisely the dependence on Chinese technology and parts that is among the main factors behind Washington's efforts to encourage local production.

Some of the restrictions go hand in hand with easing exports

Interestingly, almost simultaneously with the introduction of higher import duties, the US Department of Commerce eased some of the rules for exporting certain civilian drones and related components and technologies.

The change removes some licensing requirements and restrictions for parts that do not have military or intelligence functions. Thus, Washington's strategy combines stricter protection of the domestic market with an attempt to give American manufacturers better access to foreign markets.

A new stage in technological confrontation

The new duties are part of a broader US policy to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers in strategic industries. In recent months, the administration has used similar tools on semiconductors, metals and other critical technologies.

The stakes are particularly high for drones, as the sector has both civilian, industrial and military applications. The imposition of tariffs of up to 100% shows that Washington views the production of unmanned systems not simply as a trade issue, but as part of a policy of national security and technological independence.