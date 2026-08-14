Global supply chains face a triple threat

Global supply chains are burdened by potential transit fees in the Strait of Hormuz, historically low water levels in critical European rivers and a US ban on robot imports.

These factors are disrupting traditional supply routes and contributing to rising logistics costs. Industries dependent on these routes are looking for alternatives to mitigate supply chain disruptions.

Corporate supply chain teams rarely manage more than one major disruption. They are currently managing at least three. In the space of a few days in early August 2026, new pressures on Persian Gulf shipping lanes, European inland waterways and the automation supply chain of inland warehouses appeared. Any one of these would be a significant operational challenge in its own right. Together, they represent a stress test for any company exposed to global shipping or European distribution.

Strait of Hormuz Fees: A Localized Fee with Global Consequences for Freight Shipping

The Strait of Hormuz has been at the center of geopolitical tensions for months, but the latest development is specifically commercial. Iran is considering imposing transit fees on ships passing through the strait, and shipowners are already signaling how they would respond. According to Bloomberg, the answer is not that the costs will remain limited to cargo traveling to the Persian Gulf. Carriers would redistribute the Gulf of Hormuz-related fees between other stages of the journey, meaning importers and exporters without direct contact with the Persian Gulf could still see their freight bills increase.

The insurance dimension adds a second layer of pricing pressure. The more than five-month-long military conflict in the region has already weighed on shipping and insurance markets. Iran is separately considering whether to allow European countries to demine the strait, a move that would provide what it sees as a much-needed third-party guarantee that the waterway is safe. Without that guarantee, war risk premiums remain high for any ship passing through the region.

A partial solution is under negotiation. SupplyChainBrain reported that Iran and Oman have said they are close to an agreement on a temporary alternative shipping route that would bypass the most contested part of the strait. Those talks have proceeded without the US’s involvement, complicating any suggestion that a diplomatic solution from Washington is imminent. For logistics executives routing cargo through the Persian Gulf, the uncertainty itself is a planning problem.

Rhine and Danube at record lows, impacting European domestic cargo

European operators are also grappling with a river freight crisis. Water levels on the Rhine and Danube rivers have fallen to record lows, according to SupplyChainBrain, with measurements in Cologne and Lobit in western Germany at historic lows.

The Rhine is the backbone of industrial freight traffic between Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland, carrying chemicals, car parts, coal and consumer goods. When levels drop enough, barge operators must reduce capacity or stop sailing altogether.

The weather is adding to the pressure already being felt by European manufacturers. A record heat wave across Europe is simultaneously threatening crop yields, according to SupplyChainBrain, adding to the strain on agricultural supplies on top of infrastructure constraints.

Low Rhine events are nothing new. The river experienced severe low water periods in 2018 and 2022 that disrupted German industrial production. What’s different now is the scale: Measurements in 2026 broke previous records. Companies that have built contingency plans around historic Rhine lows may find those buffers insufficient.

US robot ban changes warehouse automation supply

On the domestic front, a supply constraint of a different kind is now in effect. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has ruled that only robots made in the United States will be allowed for import and deployment, citing security risks from foreign-made devices. The practical impact on warehouse automation is direct. A significant portion of the robotic systems currently deployed or under consideration in U.S. distribution centers are manufactured overseas, and the supply pipelines built around these suppliers now require reassessment.

The rule comes at a challenging time for investment in warehouse construction and automation. In late July, SCDigest reported that U.S. warehouse construction increased 18% in the second quarter of 2026, signaling a recovery after several years of mild decline. More new square footage means more demand for automation systems and imported robots.

The restriction could reduce supply just as capacity is expanding. Operators planning automation for facilities under construction will have to confirm that their designated systems meet local manufacturing requirements.

The security rationale resembles earlier U.S. restrictions on telecommunications hardware, where concerns about foreign-made equipment in sensitive infrastructure led to procurement reforms across multiple industries. Whether the robot rule follows a similar phased implementation model or applies immediately is a detail that procurement and legal teams will need to check before signing new automation contracts.