Russia has raised the issue with Washington regarding Moscow's suspicions that the US is "deeply involved" in Ukrainian strikes against the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, quoted by "Reuters".

He pointed out that the US support in question also includes the provision of intelligence information.

"We have sent a series of questions to the State Department requesting comment, including on intelligence data and the fact that the US is much more deeply involved in organizing and carrying out strikes deep inside Russian territory against civilian targets. We are waiting for an answer," the minister commented.

Regarding the peace talks to end the war with Ukraine, Sergei Lavrov also noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin was ready to receive envoys from US President Donald Trump if they come to Russia again. "The question is what they will bring with them," he added.

And he stressed that Moscow would step up its efforts to destroy any Western supplies to the Ukrainian army.

"We will make our methods much tougher to eliminate everything that feeds Kiev's military machine from the West. And we are already doing it," Lavrov said categorically.