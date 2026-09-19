A95 gasoline price rises by 5 euro cents in 5 days

A95 gasoline price has risen by 5 euro cents per liter in just five days, according to data cited by Darik and NOVA. On September 14, a liter cost 1.63 euros, and as of September 19, the price is already 1.68 euros.

The same increase was also recorded for diesel, which rose from 1.90 to 1.95 euros per liter. Only the price of propane-butane remains unchanged at 0.68 euros per liter.

The industry wants new support

Against the backdrop of the price increase, the National Union of Bakers and Confectioners is demanding that the VAT on bread be reduced to 0%, arguing that more expensive fuels and grain could also affect the price of bread.

Representatives of the sector are also proposing a new mechanism to support households by refunding VAT for a certain amount of fuel purchased. According to Nikolay Nikolov, owner of a chain of gas stations, the idea is for a limit of, for example, 100 liters per month per family against presented receipts.

Nikolov also points out that such a measure would be easier to implement for propane-butane than for gasoline and diesel, because for them the excise tax is a significant part of the final price.

Aids for vulnerable groups

At the same time, the government is planning a one-time aid of 50 euros in October for over half a million people with low incomes. According to Social Minister Natalia Efremova, this time there will be no requirement for recipients to own a car, since in previous programs such a condition has limited access for some of those in need.

At the moment, no second payment of the so-called inflation check in November, and according to Efremova, the Christmas supplements and other measures are sufficient to support the most vulnerable groups.

The topic of fuels comes against the backdrop of broader pressure on prices, with the industry linking expensive energy with the risk of further price increases for basic food products.

Sources: Darik News, NOVA